Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team defeats Iran and clinches 5th position in the 5th AVC Women Challenge Cup 2024 at Manila, Philippines.

The Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team defeated Iran by 3-0 sets (25-17, 25-16 & 25-11) and clinched 5th position in the “5th AVC Women Challenge Cup 2024” held at Manila, Philippines from 22nd May – 29th May 2024.. For Indian team captain Jini, Blocker Soorya, Anushree & Silpa take vital roles for today’s victory. In the year 2022 3rd AVC Women Challenge Cup Indian team got the Bronze Medal.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Odisha Volleyball Association & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team and hoped the team will perform well in the future championship.