Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s “Style Up” Celebrates 30th Store Launch Pan-India

With the inauguration of its 7th store in Hyderabad, ‘Style Up’ solidifies its retail footprint in South India.

Hyderabad : ‘ Style Up’, the leading youth shopping destination from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), proudly announces the inauguration of its seventh store in Hyderabad, located in the newly launched Aparna Neo Mall at Nallagandla.

Aimed to be a fashion-forward shopping destination for young customers seeking unlimited outfit choices on a budget, the expansive 8,800 sq. ft. store offers a wide array of trend-setting apparel and accessories.

Sangeeta, CEO of Pantaloons, Style Up and Marigold Lane, commented on the occasion, “With the unveiling of our seventh store in Hyderabad, we now proudly count 30 ‘Style Up’ stores across India, uniquely catering to the youth. Our other stores at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kompally, and LB Nagar have seen tremendous success from the very beginning, and we hope to continue this momentum with our new stores in the city.”

She added, “At ‘Style Up’, we recognize that Gen-Z and Gen Alpha have redefined fashion. Our trend-driven designs, competitive pricing, exceptional quality, and world-class store experience enable us to elevate their style journey.”

Store Address: Ground Floor, Aparna Neo Mall, Nallagandla Rd, HUDA Layout, Nallagandla, Hyderabad