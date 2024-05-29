Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says he’s in perfect health & PM Modi could have ring him, ask about his health

Bhubaneswar: On PM Modi’s statement to form a special committee to investigate Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s deteriorating health, he says, “I understand that the Prime Minister, in a public meeting, has stated that I am in a bad health and he wants to institute an inquiry into this matter. If he was so concerned about my health then all he had to do was pick up a telephone and ring me up and ask me about my health. There are a number of people in the BJP who have been spreading rumours about my health for the last 10 years. Let me assure the PM that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in our state for the last month…”

CM Naveen Patnaik says, “I believe the PM has made a statement at a public meeting that I’m in bad health & he wants to institute a probe to inquire about this matter. If he was so concerned & he has stated publicly that I’m a good friend of his, all that he had to do was to pick up the telephone & ring me up & ask me about my health. I understand a number of people from BJP who have been spreading this rumour about my health in the last 10-years. Let me assure the PM that I’m in perfect health…If the PM has to form a Committee, the Committee should look into the role of people who are spreading rumours about my health”