Indian Railway Gears Up To Tackle Cyclone ‘Michaung’

New Delhi,5th December: The Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to ensure and manage smooth and safe railway operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’. The Indian Railways, as parts of preparedness for cyclone related Disaster Management, has set up an emergency control cell at the Divisional/HQ level with officers from Operating, Commercial, Engineering, Electrical, Signal/Telecommunications, Security etc branches in each shift, to monitor round the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations. War room at board level has also been activated and monitoring of all location is being done round the clock. Safety counsellors in each shift are also nominated to assist with the Emergency control. Additionally, all Field officers are available as directed by officials. The officers manning the Emergency control have been directed to liaison with the field officers and supervisors for smooth train operations and to keep a close watch on the movement of the cyclone and forecast issued by IMD and plan for train operations accordingly.

Health Unit, Chennai Division has also geared up its disaster management action plan and formed two teams. Team A including Doctors and other on-duty staff to board the SPART at Platform No:11 as soon as the message arrives and will report to the Officer Incharge at the Disaster /Accident spot and start the relief work. Team B will report casualty and a part of the Team B will proceed by road. Remaining will stay back to inform all concerned, maintain communication with medical team A, CMS Office, to inform Local Railway Hospitals, Railway Hospital, Perambur and local Private hospitals for Emergency Preparedness.

Southern Railways and other concerned zones have also issued a list of General Instructions and emergency contact numbers for the masses in case of any exigency including phone numbers of Railway officials, Medical teams, Emergency vehicles, commercial control for public enquiry, tower wagon drivers along with list of DG sets, pumps, submersible sewage pumps etc. available at various stations. Water logging prone locations have also been identified and various corrective actions have been taken at all such locations.