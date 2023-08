Chief Selector of BCCI Ajit Agarkar has announced Indian Men’s Cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Indian squad will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be the Vice Captain.

Other team members are Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami, Md Siraj, P Krishna, and Sanju Samson.