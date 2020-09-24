Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik joins hand with BLITZPOKER for Blitz Premier League

New Delhi: To celebrate the ongoing cricket carnival in India, Dan Bilzerian’s official poker room, BLITZPOKER, has joined hands with renowned Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik to launch the Blitz Premier League (BPL). Dinesh Karthik, the face of Blitz Premier League, is an ace wicketkeeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team and the current captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2004 and went on to become the highest scorer for Team India in the 2007 England Test series, helping India to win the Test series in England after 21 years.

Aimed at blending the love for poker with cricket to build an unparalleled excitement among Indian fans – Blitz Premier League, an online poker tournament is starting from 21st September 2020. The 45-days long event will witness roll out of exciting tourneys and giveaways worth INR 50 Lacs for both new and existing BLITZPOKER players. Blitz Premier League is organized by BLITZPOKER to welcome new players from across India. Interestingly, online gaming is receiving an overwhelming response from tier-II cities, contrary to popular belief it is only a metropolitan phenomenon. The key driver of the market volume is the proliferation of low-cost smartphones amongst both urban and rural populations.

Blitz Premier League, aka, BPL will host daily BPL Striker tournaments worth INR 75,000 prize pool. Players can participate in the tournament with a buy-in (investment) of only INR 110.

Commenting on their partnership with Dinesh Karthik, internet royalty, Dan Bilzerian said, “It is absolutely thrilling to have a cricketer of Dinesh Karthik’s caliber join our ranks for this upcoming tournament. I would like to welcome him to the party and we are quite excited about this collaboration. I would also like to wish him the best for all his upcoming matches as he leads his team. Mr Karthik personifies the hard work and dedication needed to master the game of poker.” Further commenting on the tournament, Bilzerian said, “Blitz Premier League is our way of celebrating India’s passion for cricket while also celebrating the game of skill, i.e. poker. We look forward to, once again, witnessing the passion and love for the game of poker that we’ve come to expect from the Indian poker community.”

Talking about his association with Blitz Premier League, Dinesh Karthik said, “Like cricket, poker requires a particular set of skills. These skills require a lot of dedication, hard work and practice to master. Blitz Premier League is a unique online poker tournament which will definitely excite the poker fans. My partnership with BLITZPOKER is my way of extending my support towards the game, and my respect for the players.”

All new members joining during this period will also stand to benefit from exciting offers on their first deposits. New users on the app will get a free ticket to the INR 75K GTD daily BPL Striker tournament. Participants can register for the Blitz Premier League on www.blitzpoker.com, and the format of the game will be Texas Hold’em.

Key highlights of the Blitz Premier League:

· Blitz Premier League offers giveaways and tournaments worth INR 50 Lacs.

· The Series will feature an INR 75,000 daily prize pool tournament BPL Striker starting from 21st September 2020.

· During the Blitz Premier League, new users who sign up on BLITZPOKER.COM will get a free ticket to the 75K GTD daily BPL Striker Tournament

· 5 lucky winners will get free merchandise every day from the BLITZPOKER team.

Blitz Premier League also includes BPL Bonanza wherein players get a chance to win endless merchandise, claim amazing deposit offers and an exciting deal for all new sign-ups during this cricket season.

Blitz Premier League will run every night at 8:30PM IST on the BLITZPOKER platform. To know more about the terms and conditions of the Blitz Premier League, please visit www.blitzpoker.com and follow @blitzpokerofficial on Instagram.

