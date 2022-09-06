Indian Army Organises Startup Symposium At Bengaluru

New Delhi : As part of industry outreach by the Indian Army under the “Make in India” Initiative, a Startup Symposium was organised at Bengaluru on the 5th & 6th of September 2022.

The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to the civil industry to showcase their expertise, emerging technologies and developmental initiatives to support the defence forces. A total of 25 companies/startups with domain specialisation in Drones, Aviation, Artificial Intelligence, Communication, Surveillance and Manufacturing participated. A list of companies and the products showcased during the symposium are given below:-

Ser No Company Name Product Aviation – UAVs & Drones 1. Edall Systems Drone – Fixed Wing & Rotary Wing (1st off) 2. Next Defence (Machani Group) Drones – Fixed Wing & Rotary Wing, Jetpack & Electric vehicle motor. 3. Asteria Aerospace Pvt Ltd Drones in 03 weight categories 4. Bing Bang Boom Solutions Anti Drone Defence System & See through Armour 5. Range Aero Pvt Ltd Autonomous UAVs & Hybrid Power UAVs Surveillance Systems 6. Elena Geo Systems Pvt Sys NAVIC based Vehicle Tracking System 7. TASL (Tata Adv System) Helmet Mounted Night Sight, Cooled Handheld Thermal Imager, LORROS (Long Range Recce & Observation System) & Binocular. 8. Redleaf Tech Pvt Ltd GIS Based Street Light Management System, GIS Mapping, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) & Drone Data Processing 9. Dfy Gravity Tech Pvt Ltd Situational Awareness Pgme, Data Science Solutions & Strategic Payload Development 10. Zuppa Geo Navigation Tech GPS Vehicle Tracking System 11. Savtoa Tech Pvt Ltd Unmanned Boats 12 Elmack Engg Services Surveillance – Cameras, NVR, Radar, Drones, Rugged tablets, Mob Cmptrs & RFID solutions. Electronic & Communication System 13. Alpha Design Technologies Ltd Multi Band Cell Phone Jammer, CRIS, RCIED. 14. Astrome Technologies MM Wave Comn, 5G (Showcasing Gigamesh device to extend the range for comn) 15. Chipspirit Technologies Secure Communication Device / Crypto Communication (only hardware) 16. Bharat Electronics Ltd Communication and Surveillance Solutions 17. Centum Electronics Ltd Space EW System, Missile Seeker Electronics, Tank Electronics, Synthetic Aperture Radar. Weapon System 18. SSS Defence Sniper Weapon System, Assault Rifle System, Legacy Weapon System Modification Virtual Reality & Artificial Intelligence 19. Kaaya Virtualization Technologies Pvt Ltd VIRTAC Powered by Holo Suit Manufacturing & Engineering Services 20. HTL Ltd Wiring Interconnect Solutions 21. RAY – Q Interconnection Tech India Ltd Mil Grade components, Wiring & cable harness, Filter connectors etc,. 22. Valdel Adv Tech Design & Devp of Composite material for Aerospace & General Industries 23. Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt. Ltd Mfr & Engg Solutions. Showcasing various PCBs & Sample Boards. Miscellaneous 24. MSRUAS (Tech Centre) Multi DoF Bionic Hand, Magnetorheological Damper (MR) for IN, Torque Converter – Scale Model for Infantry Battle Tanks. 25. Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISC Nano fluidic Device (useful in Medical Tech)

The exhibition, attended by Senior Officers from all three services, highlights the endeavour of the Armed Forces and the Industry to synergise their efforts as they move towards “Atmanirbharta” in the defence sector.