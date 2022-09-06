Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to Japan (September 07-10, 2022)

New Delhi : Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh and Hon’ble External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting from 07-10 September 2022. During the visit, the Ministers will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts, Defence Minister, Mr. Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister, Mr. Yoshimasa Hayashi respectively.

India -Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. During the visit, the two sides will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the partnership.