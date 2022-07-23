India will play a lead role in new world order, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that India is going to play a lead role in the new world order. The Minister today attended the celebration of Iconic Week of ‘Aazadi Ki Railgaadi aur Station under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in New Delhi. Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh was also present at this juncture.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Joshi said, cleanliness in train and Railway Stations has improved and Railways has made tremendous efforts for improving trains’ speed and punctuality. He lauded Railways for providing better services to the people and urged them to continuously work to improve the services. Highlighting the importance of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said, if the present generation does not know their history, then, they cannot make their future bright.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh appreciated the Railways for bringing new technology ‘Kavach’ which is an Automatic Train Protection system. She said, Railways is continuously working to fulfill the targets of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

During the event, Railway Board Chairman V. K. Tripathi, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra and other senior officials were also present.