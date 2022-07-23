Parliament to host farewell function for President Ram Nath Kovind; President to deliver his farewell address to the nation tomorrow

New Delhi: Parliament will host a farewell function for President Ram Nath Kovind at the Central Hall this evening. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers and Members of Parliament will attend the function. During the event, the Speaker will hand over a certification of appreciation to the President along with a book signed by the MPs.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. This dinner was unique in a sense as it did not have the usual Lutyens Delhi crowd. It was a gathering which had good representation from all parts of the country. Various Padma awardees and many tribal leaders were present on the occasion.