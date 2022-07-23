EC asks Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove majority in Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked both the Shivsena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in their group. The Commission has sent to the Thackeray camp the letter written to the poll body by the Eknath Shinde faction and the Thackeray camp’s letter to the Shinde faction. Both factions have to file their replies by the 8th of August.