India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 201.68 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 201.68 Cr (2,01,68,14,771) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,66,09,306 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.84 Cr (3,84,35,980) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10410857
2nd Dose 10083941
Precaution Dose 6139750
FLWs 1st Dose 18428851
2nd Dose 17659934
Precaution Dose 11761180
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38435980
2nd Dose 26953686
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 60988770
2nd Dose 50542921
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559159870
2nd Dose 507171319
Precaution Dose 12438798
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203614293
2nd Dose 194866095
Precaution Dose 9034086
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127391804
2nd Dose 121767056
Precaution Dose 29965580
Precaution Dose 6,93,39,394
Total 2,01,68,14,771

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,50,100. Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%. 20,726 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,92,379.

 

21,411 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,80,202 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.21 Cr (87,21,36,407) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.46% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.46%.

