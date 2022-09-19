India to take on Australia tomorrow in first T20 International match of 3-match-series

In Cricket, India will take on Australia tomorrow in the first T20 International match of 3-match-series. The match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 PM.

This will be the first game that India will play after finishing off their Asia Cup 2022 journey with a win over Afghanistan.

Though, the team could not qualify for the finals. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup this year after beating Pakistan in an intense face-off.

India will face South Africa in a 3-match-ODI and 3-match-T20 International series from September 28.