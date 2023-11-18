India to take on Australia in ICC Men’s World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday

In Gujarat, all preparations are in place for the Cricket World Cup Final to be played on Sunday between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As distinguished guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles are expected to attend this match, tight security arrangements have been made. Since the Indian team is in the final, a large number of Indians are also coming from abroad.

Western Railway will run three pairs of superfast special trains between Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad, Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Ahmedabad at special fares to accommodate the extra crowd of cricket fans coming to watch the final cricket match to be held in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a comprehensive review of security-sanitation-traffic management and other issues in a high-level meeting for the event to be held on Sunday.

An airshow has been organised before the match. The Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will participating at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.