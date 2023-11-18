Raksha Mantri & External Affairs Minister along with their Australian counterparts to co-chair 2nd India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi on November 20, 2023

New Delhi, 18th November: Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Mr Richard Marles will visit India from November 19 to 20, 2023 to co-chair the 2nd India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. A bilateral meeting on defence cooperation will be held between Minister Marles and Raksha Mantri on November 20 followed by the 2+2 Dialogue.

The 2+2 dialogue will be co-chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar along with their Australian counterparts, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Mr Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms Penny Wong. The inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue took place in New Delhi in September 2021.

India and Australia are pursuing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the visit of Minister Marles is expected to give further impetus to the collaboration as well as bilateral defence cooperation. The two countries are expected to discuss wide-ranging issues of mutual interest during the 2+2 dialogue and the bilateral Defence Ministers’ meeting.

During his visit, Minister Marles will also attend the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on November 19.