India starts campaign by winning 3 Gold & 1 Bronze Medals on Day 1 of the World University Games 2021 at Chengdu, China.

Bhubaneswar: On the Day 1 of the World University Games at Chengdu, China the Indian Contingent opened their Medal Tally with a Gold Medal by Olympian Elavenil Valarivan in the Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women’s event. Elavenil a Silver Medallist in the WUG 2019 at Napoli, Italy bettered her performance this year to clinch the 1st Gold Medal for the nation. Olympian Manu Bhaker won the 2nd Gold Medal of the day in the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women’s event. The Team of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal & Abhidnya Ashok Patil won the Gold Medal in 10m Air Pistol Team Women’s event taking the Indian Team Medal Tally to 3 Golds.

For the 1st time India won a Medal in Judo as Yamini Mourya won the Bronze Medal in Women’s -57Kg event.

In Archery, the compound women’s team reached the final to ensure one medal, while Aman Saini and Sangampreet Singh Bisla set up a semifinal clash in the compound men’s individual event to confirm another podium finish.

Avneet, who enjoyed a bye and got the better of Austrian Eva-Maria Seidel 146-138, Czech Republic’s Martina Zikmundova 143-143 (10-9) and compatriot Pragati 145-144, remained in medal hunt by entering the compound women’s individual semifinals. She will meet top-seeded Korean Sua Cho.

After losing to China 227-228 in the semifinals, the Indian men’s compound team, consisting of Saini, Bisla and Yadav, will take on Korea in the bronze medal match.

In Recurve competitions, the Indian men’s side (Akhil Samudrala, Sanjay Bhoge and Sachin Gupta) went past Australia 6-0 and Japan 5-1 but fell 3-5 to Korea, while the women’s team (Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma and Reeta Sawaiyan) beat Malaysia 5-1 and Chinese Taipei 5-4 (24-23) before losing 4-5 (25-29) to China in the semifinals. The men’s team will face Italy and the women will meet France in bronze medal matches.

In Table Tennis, the Women’s team started their campaign by defeating a strong 3rd seed Germany Team by 3:1.

The Odisha University athletes will start their campaign tomorrow with Kabir Hans in Tennis and Rutaparna & Swetaparna in Badminton. The other Odisha University Athletes will start their events in Volleyball from 31st July and in Athletics & Swimming from 01st August.

KIIT University being the Nodal University and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports, KIIT & KISS being the HOD of the Indian Delegation have facilitated all the coordination with the Organizing Committee at Chengdu for all the matters of the entire Indian contingent, all the players & officials thanked them for their hassle free support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Member of Parliament & President, Volleyball Federation of India congratulated all the Medal Winners and wished good luck to the entire Indian Contingent for their upcoming events. He also hoped that the Indian Team win many more medals and to finish among the top 10 teams.