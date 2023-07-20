India should soon become a global hub for sustainable fashion; says international apparel and fashion experts at ASW 2023

Bengaluru – Today, from firmly established brick-and-mortar retailers to continuously growing e-commerce giants to omnichannel players, globally known designers to young talent and top emerging brands, all are putting in dedicated efforts for the triple bottom line, People, Planet, and Profit. Having their own corporate structure, legal and ethically responsible; strong collaboration with international brands and retailers; growing consumer awareness and the ability to save on cost are some of the major factors motivating retailers to tread the path of sustainability. International experts from textile, apparel, and fashion industries representing over 15 countries gathered today at Asia’s premier sourcing show for the global fashion and retail industry- Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) 2023. These internationally acclaimed experts emphasized on the need for India to become the global hub for sustainable fashion. Manufacturers from Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Australia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and other countries converged to showcase their innovative solutions, making a resounding commitment to a more sustainable and responsible future.

The much-awaited third edition of Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) 2023 kickstarted on a remarkable note with its first day witnessing an inspiring display of specialized fabrics and sustainable technologies at the iconic Hotel Sheraton Grand and Convention Center in Bengaluru. The opening day of ASW 2023 was more than just a platform for fashion sourcing; it highlighted the significant benefits such efforts bring to society. By embracing sustainable practices, the event demonstrates the fashion industry’s determination to create a positive impact on both the environment and the communities it serves.

The first day of ASW 2023 saw industry leaders representing some of the biggest and most popular apparel manufacturers sharing their thoughts on a host of important aspects of the future of manufacturing, retail, technology and sourcing in the industry. Popular manufacturers from the apparel retail industry such as Aitken Spence Apparel, Timex Garments (Pvt.) Limited, Sarasavi Exports, Colmans Garments Group (all from Sri Lanka); Azim group, Pakiza, Mitali Fashions (all from Bangladesh); Pratibha Syntex, SCM Garments, Creative Garments Pvt Ltd.Texport Industries (all from India), and many more. The event’s success on the first day has set the stage for an exciting second day on July 21st, where industry stakeholders will continue to tap into the immense potential of the booming Indian fashion retail market.

“ASW 2023’s ability to bring together over 15 countries and showcase 150 exhibitors exemplifies its pivotal role in shaping the future of apparel sourcing. The event has become more than just a platform; it’s a catalyst for transformative change in the fashion industry. By tapping into the booming Indian fashion retail market and embracing sustainable technologies, we are paving the way for a more responsible and vibrant fashion ecosystem. With each edition, ASW sets a new standard for excellence and innovation, and I am thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey towards establishing India as a prominent global fashion and textile hub.” said Mayank Mohindra, CEO of ASW and Director, Apparel Resources at the inauguration of ASW 2023.

ASW 2023 plays a crucial role in supporting India’s mission to become a global apparel and textile hub. The event boasts 150 exhibitors from various countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Mauritius, Hong Kong, and Australia, along with 50-plus fabric and accessories manufacturers and 30-plus sponsors offering specialized fabrics to sustainable technology. This makes ASW 2023 the veritable one-stop sourcing solution for supply chain players in the fashion and retail industry.

The event featured an awe-inspiring line-up of speakers, consisting of esteemed industry experts and thought leaders who delved into the changing paradigms in the fashion retail landscape. Notable speakers included Bruce Atherley (Executive Director, Cotton Council International), Arjun Puri (Director, KAS Asia), Dr. Naresh Tyagi (Chief Sustainability Officer, ABFRL), Anant Ahuja (Head of Organisational Development, Shahi Exports), Jayesh Kothari (President – Sourcing, V-Mart Retail), Wicrant Gambhir (Head – Sourcing, Product Integrity & Quality, Babyshop Concept Landmark Group), Ranjan Mahtani (Executive Chairman, EPIC Group), Shreyaskar Chaudhary (Managing Director, Pratibha Syntex), Saikat Mitra (Sr. VP – Design & Creative Director, Van Heusen), Abhishek Bansal (Head of Sustainability, Arvind Ltd.), Pranav Jha (Director of Sourcing, Myntra), Shirish Srivastava (Head of Apparel Sourcing, PUMA India), Chippy Mehta (COO, Bombay Shirts Company), and many other esteemed personalities.

“We are very optimistic about India and introducing our brand here. India’s strong economy is a golden opportunity for companies like us, we are also planning to expand our manufacturing base in Asia,” said David Hillen, GM and Direction, Gildan who further adds that Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) has proved a good platform for Gildan to enter into India.

With the turnover of US $ 2.9 billion and 50,000 employees Gildan, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of basic apparel, started in Canada over 30 years ago.

Shreyaskar Chaudhary, MD, Pratibha Syntex Ltd, said, “We are optimistic about long term growth in Indian as well as global apparel retail market. Event like Apparel Sourcing Week (ASW) is helping us to explore new opportunity, to add new clients. We are also expanding and coming up a new massive unit in Madhya Pradesh.”

Pratibha Syntex, having annual turnover of Rs. 800 crores, is a large vertically integrated, sustainability-oriented supplier of knitted textile products. Engineering a new business paradigm, the company streamlines the production of cotton from fibre-to-garment to reflect emerging sustainable values in textiles and fashion.

The highlight of Day 1 at ASW 2023 was the SustainableNXT Conference & Awards, which served as a significant platform dedicated to fostering circularity, green building, sustainable materials, and practices in the fashion industry. The conference aimed to promote sustainability and pave the way for a greener future. ASW’s commitment to driving positive changes in the industry was further emphasized through the SustainableNXT Awards, where 20 individuals and entities across five categories were honored for their exceptional efforts in advancing sustainability.