KISNA Hosts Cluster Meeting for its retail partners in West Bengal

Kolkata : KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery from Hari Krishna Group hosted Kolkata cluster meet for its key retailers in West Bengal. The main objective of this cluster meeting was to offer a platform for insightful discussion on industry trends and to collaborate with its loyal and long standing business partners for successful roll out of KISNA franchise stores.

Kisna from Hari Krishna Group is a reputed jewellery brand since 2005, with a wide distribution to 3,500+ retailers across the country making it the largest distributed diamond jewellery brand in India. KISNA has been growing exponentially by driving business growth through a retailer-enabled franchise model. In 2022, KISNA began its expansion by launching its first store in Siliguri followed by Hyderabad, Hisar, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Raipur, Delhi and Mumbai.

The business cluster was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group and Mr. Parag Shah, Director, Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery. Engaging discussions took place on the industry overview and KISNA’s product offerings, services and business development. A jewellery exhibition was also organized to showcase a new range of impeccable and unique designs by KISNA for the retailers of West Bengal with an intent to make certified and affordable diamond jewellery accessible to their consumers in the state. Through this meet, various retailers in Kolkata have expressed interest in creating KISNA brand corners in their stores.

Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director, Hari Krishna Group. said, “Kolkata possess huge potential for the growth of Indian economy and it was a privilege to host a cluster meeting for our valued retailers in this region. We are optimistic that the business synergies discussed during the meeting will lead to the expansion and development of the company and the retailers.’’

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery said, “With this business conclave, we aim to bring together our retailers of Kolkata under one platform to interact, learn, grow and explore more business opportunities with KISNA. The company is focusing towards rapid expansion of its franchise operations and to have the widest KISNA Franchised Retail Chain across the country. We take this opportunity to invite our business partner to become a franchise partner of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.’’