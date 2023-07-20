Blood Donation Drive at Tata Steel Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar: A total of 110 units of blood were collected in a blood donation drive organised by Engineering & Projects Team, Tata Steel Kalinganagar in association with Odisha Blood Centre, Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital at Project Centre 1, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Thursday.

Employees of Tata Steel and various vendor partners voluntarily lined up to donate blood during the whole day programme.

It is worth mentioning here that Tata Steel Kalinganagar regularly organises such blood donation drives.