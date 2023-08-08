India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited Files DRHP With SEBI For Up To Rs.1800 Crore Ipo

India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited, a Gurugram, Haryana based retail focused affordable housing finance company with an extensive distribution network and a scalable technology infrastructure, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”).

The Company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares (face value ₹ 5 each) through initial public offerings aggregating up to ₹ 1800 Crore. The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 1000 crore (The “Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders (The “Offer for Sale”) aggregating up to ₹ 800 crore.



The company proposes to utilize net proceeds from fresh issue to — (i) meet future capital requirements towards onward lending; and (ii) general corporate purposes.



The Offer for Sale comprises of equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 49.00 million by Catalyst Trusteeship limited (as trustee of Madison India opportunities trust fund),; aggregating up to ₹ 2,945.00 million by Madison India opportunities; aggregating up to ₹ 784.00 million, by Mio Starrock; aggregating up to ₹ 1,372.00 million by nexus ventures iii ltd; aggregating up to ₹ 2,205.68 million and by nexus opportunity fund ii,. aggregating up to ₹ 644.32 million by Nexus Opportunity Fund iI (collectively, the “investor selling shareholders” or the “selling shareholders”) (“the offer for sale”).

The Equity Shares that will be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”)

ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Ambit Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.