India routed Pakistan by seven wickets in the ODI World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India have thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad.

Chasing a paltry score of 192, India achieved it in just 30.3 overs losing only 3 wickets. For India, the top scorers were Skipper Rohit Sharma with 86 runs and Shreyas Iyer with 53 runs.

Earlier, put to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 191 in just 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam with 50 runs and Mohammad Rizwan with 49 runs were top scorers for Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each for the hosts.

Shortly after Bumrah bowled a peach to dismiss Rizwan and then subsequently removed Shadab Khan in the next over. The collapse continued for Pakistan and they were eventually all out for 191.

So a 53 not out from Shreyas Iyer to finish things off for India who hit the winning runs off Nawaz, a boundary down the ground after Rohit Sharma’s blistering 86 off 63 which had set the tone for the run chase meant India won the match with 117 balls remaining to go top of the table.

The win was, however, set by the Indian bowling performance and it is fitting that Bumrah gets the Player Of The Match for his 2/19. Mohammed Siraj (2/50), Hardik Pandya (2/34), Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) were all impressive.