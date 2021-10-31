New Delhi: India reports 12,830 new COVID19 cases, 14,667 recoveries and 446 deaths in last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry.

Case tally: 3,42,73,300

Active cases: 1,59,272 (lowest in 247 days)

Total recoveries: 3,36,55,842

Death toll: 4,58,186

Total Vaccination: 1,06,14,40,335

Of the 12,830 new infections and 446 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,427 new cases and 62 deaths.

Recovery Rate currently at 98.20%. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.46% – lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate (1.13%) less than 2% for last 27 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (1.18%) less than 2% for last 37 days: Ministry of Health.