New Delhi: India reports 12,830 new COVID19 cases, 14,667 recoveries and 446 deaths in last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry.
Case tally: 3,42,73,300
Active cases: 1,59,272 (lowest in 247 days)
Total recoveries: 3,36,55,842
Death toll: 4,58,186
Total Vaccination: 1,06,14,40,335
Of the 12,830 new infections and 446 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,427 new cases and 62 deaths.
Recovery Rate currently at 98.20%. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.46% – lowest since March 2020. Daily positivity rate (1.13%) less than 2% for last 27 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (1.18%) less than 2% for last 37 days: Ministry of Health.