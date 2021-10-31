Adani Foundation awarded as Best Corporate

Dhamra : Adani Foundation was awarded as the best corporate to extend its service during the COVID Pandemic by Odisha CSR Forum during Odisha CSR Meet 2021 held at Bhubaneswar today on 30th October 2021. Subhashish Mishra from Corporate Affairs and Satya Ranjan Mishra, CSR Head, Adani Foundation Dhamra received the Memento from Hon’ble Speaker Shri Surya Narayan Patra, Speaker-OLA in Odisha CSR Meet -2021. During the time of Covid-19, Adani Foundation supported hospitals through oxygen supply, spreading awareness, distributed masks & sanitizer and sanitized local villages in the periphery of Adani Dhamra Port.

