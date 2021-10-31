Odisha reports 488 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 488 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1041457. Khordha district registered the Highest of 250 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 54 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 30th October
New Positive Cases: 488
Of which 0-18 years: 77
In quarantine: 285
Local contacts: 203
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Cuttack: 54
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 5
8. Ganjam: 8
9. Jagatsinghpur: 9
10. Jajpur: 9
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 8
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 250
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 19
18. Nayagarh: 2
19. Nuapada: 1
20. Puri: 15
21. Rayagada: 6
22. Sambalpur: 13
23. Sundargarh: 13
24. State Pool: 53
New recoveries: 490
Cumulative tested: 21994343
Positive: 1041457
Recovered: 1028697
Active cases: 4374