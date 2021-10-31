Odisha reports 488 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 488 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1041457. Khordha district registered the Highest of 250 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 54 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 30th October

New Positive Cases: 488

Of which 0-18 years: 77

In quarantine: 285

Local contacts: 203

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Cuttack: 54

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Dhenkanal: 5

7. Gajapati: 5

8. Ganjam: 8

9. Jagatsinghpur: 9

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 8

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 250

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 19

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Nuapada: 1

20. Puri: 15

21. Rayagada: 6

22. Sambalpur: 13

23. Sundargarh: 13

24. State Pool: 53

New recoveries: 490

Cumulative tested: 21994343

Positive: 1041457

Recovered: 1028697

Active cases: 4374