India receives highest-ever FDI inflow of over six lakh 31 thousand crore rupees in last financial year

New Delhi: India has received the highest-ever Foreign Direct Investment inflow of over six lakh 31 thousand crore rupees in the last financial year. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. He said, Central Government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for attracting FDI. The Minister said, the FDI Equity inflow in Manufacturing sectors has also increased by 76 per cent to over one lakh 58 thousand crore rupees in the last financial year as compared to 2020-21.