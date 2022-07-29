Washington: Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden held the fifth phone call of their Presidencies yesterday. According to media reports, both the leaders have warned each other over Taiwan during a phone call that lasted more than two hours.

President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the US strongly opposed any unilateral moves to change the island’s status. However, he said that US policy on Taiwan had not changed. The White House said that apart from Taiwan, the two leaders discussed a range of other issues, including climate change and health security.