India has Potential to become the largest producer of Green Hydrogen: Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India,  Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the inaugural of International Climate Summit 2022 – Opportunity for Green Hydrogen in India, which is being held at Bergen, Norway, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, through virtual joining, states that the Indian government is strongly supporting the cause of renewable energy to fulfill its COP26 commitment of net zero by 2070. The emphasis has been on reducing carbon footprint, reducing energy imports and focusing on green energy alternatives.

He also said that we have set a target of 500-GW of renewable power by 2030 and by 2050, India plans to produce three/fourth of its hydrogen from renewable sources. The government’s priority, he added, is to introduce green hydrogen in cement and steel industries, refineries, fertilizers, mining, and transport. It also intends to bring down the per unit cost of hydrogen to less than one dollar through the development of low cost electrolyzer, integration of renewable energy and adoption of green technology.”

The ongoing two-day summit has been organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with Invest India and Green Stat Norway, which Shri Gadkari appreciated and said that such initiatives and collaborations will help India realize its potential to become the largest producer of green hydrogen. He also said that we welcome global investors, technologies, suppliers, industrial houses and research and development organisations to explore opportunities in production, supply chain and application available for green hydrogen in India.

The International Climate Summit 2022 (ICS 2022) was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, The Art of Living Foundation, who noted in his address that Norway and India has always stood for two things – environment and peace. He said that green energy is the only way that can lead us to a sustainable world. He believes that every single individual must stand up for green energy and support the environment as that would save their mind and help them become happier.

At the same event, Mr Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Climate and Environment, Norway said that the world is facing a climate crisis and there is a greater need for us to go green in every aspect of life. He shared that Norway is aggressive in its pursuit of green hydrogen, a common connection that they share with India. He also appreciated that the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi is excelling in his ambition and vision of making India a hub of green hydrogen.

Mr. Jan Christain Vestre, Minister of Trade and Industry, Norway, shared that the country is currently scaling up hydrogen production at industrial levels around the world. He added that while the projects undertaken show that Norway can and will push for global development of zero emission solutions, they’ll not do it all alone. He informs that the country is working to pave the way for collaborations, adding that by working together it will not only lead to a greener world, but also lead to development of new technologies, create a demand for new services and establish more green well-paid jobs.

Shri Alok Shriram, former President PHDCCI said that the Chamber has adopted the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s clarion call to build a self-reliant India and is rigorously working for pushing the country’s growth story towards a double-digit growth trajectory. He added that with the emphasis the Indian government is putting on green hydrogen, the economic potential of translating the Norwegian knowledge and putting it to work for Indians is enormous.

Dr JP Gupta, Summit Chair & Chair, Environment Committee, PHDCCI, said that India is perfectly poised geographically to produce renewable energy around the year at the lowest cost and become an international hydrogen hub. This mission, however, needs partnership, cooperation and collaboration for excellent growth, he added. Norway, he stated, has more than 100 years of experience in hydrogen energy and a trusted partner of India to co-operate and help the country emerge as a self-reliant country in green hydrogen.

Also present at the inaugural were Mr Bernt Skeie, CEO of Alma Clean Power and Chairman at Greenstat ASA; Mr. Vegard Frihammer, GEO Greenstat ASA; Mr. Sturle Pedersen, Chairman, Greenstat Hydrogen India; Ms Ingebjørg Telnes Wilhelmsen, Secretary General, Norwegian Hydrogen Forum; Mr Bjørn Ottar Elseth, Director, Arena H2Cluster and Ms Rina Sunder, Det Moderne India who also highlighted the importance of green hydrogen.

The International Climate Summit 2022 in Norway will conclude on August 31.

