Anushka Patra from Kolkata gives a rocking performance during the auditions of Sony TV’s Indian Idol – Season 13!

Indian Idol is a prestigious singing reality show that has given wings to many aspiring singers who have made it big in the world of music! With Season 13 all set to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television starting September 10 at 8:00 pm, the audition phase will witness a plethora of talent across the country impressing the judges and the ultimate trio– Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani with their melodious voices!

Making the ‘mausam musicana’ will be contestant Anushka Patra from Kolkata who shocks the judges – Himesh, Neha and Vishal with her vocals by singing, ‘O Meri Jaan.’ Her voice resonated across the set which not only impressed the judges but everyone present on the set!

Impressed with her performance, Neha Kakkar who was the most impressed says, “Wah Anushka! Ek taraf meethi awaaz toh ek taraf rockstar.”

