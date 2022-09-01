Honda Cars India registers 7,769 units of domestic sales in August’22

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 7,769 units in Aug’22. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,356 units in Aug’22.

Sharing thoughts on the Aug’22 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The demand momentum continues to be strong which is very encouraging and positive for the auto industry as we enter the festive season. On the supply side, however, we continue to face hurdles arising out of global chip shortage which is affecting our production volumes and resulting in extended waiting period for our models. We are working to align our production to our best efforts to tide over this prolonged shortage.”

The company had registered 11,177 units in domestic sales and exported 2,262 units in August’21.