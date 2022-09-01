Nissan India registers wholesales of 8915 vehicles in August 2022

Bangalore : Nissan Motor India announced cumulative wholesales of 8915 units, inclusive of domestic of 3283 units and export of 5632 units for the month of August 2022. The cumulative wholesale YTD growth stood at 29%.

In line with its focus on the global market, Nissan India exported 5632 units in August 2022, 534% per cent month-on-month and 71% year to date increase. This strong export performance comes on strength of Nissan products being modern and aspirational with Nissan achieving the key milestone of export of one million units in the month of July 22, on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “The love for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite continues to grow with strong performance in domestic and export markets. This festive season looks strong on strong fundamentals, preference for personal mobility and normalcy of work-life balance. Anticipating the strong demand, Nissan has introduced the new Nissan Magnite Red-Edition with enhanced value at very attractive introductory price supported with increased production for more deliveries to the customers in the festive season.”

Launched in December 2020, the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite (currently at a starting ex-showroom price of 5.97 lakh), has been designed in Japan and made in India, underlining Nissan India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’. The Nissan Magnite has received a superlative market response, with over 1 lakh domestic bookings, with 25% of bookings being generated through Nissan’s digital ecosystem. In July 2022, Nissan launched the Nissan Magnite – Red Edition with an attractive entry price of 7.86 lakh.

The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite is exported to over 15 countries with its most recent launches held in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Nissan India exports vehicles to 108 countries from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai since commencing exports in September 2010. Units are exported from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port (formerly Ennore Port) to various regions including Middle Eastern countries; Europe; Latin America; New Zealand; Australia; South-East Asia; SAARC countries; and Sub Sahara and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia; the United Arab Emirates; Oman; Qatar; Bahrain; and Kuwait.