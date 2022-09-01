Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) turns 40 today. As the development authority BDA reaffirms its commitment for the citizens of Bhubaneswar by ensuring transparency, team work and technology in line with the 5T initiatives of Chief Minister of Odisha. While addressing Team BDA, Vice Chairperson Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, IAS urged the BDA staff to be problem solving and addressing the concerns of citizens on Priority. He said, “BDA considers each citizen as a client and hence we have an obligation and accountability to make the life and living standards easier & better by ensuring hassle free service and more citizen centric infrastructure and amenities.”

It is noted that BDA was founded on 1st Sep 1983 and 40 years have gone by. With the rapid urbanization in India, it is highly essential for tier two cities like Bhubaneswar to be resilient enough to meet the future needs of the city and its peripheral environment. “All these years, BDA has been instrumental in shaping the city as a livable one. Housing being the top priority all these years, many would appreciate the old BDA colony and the exemplary work of team BDA in neighbourhood building, stated Kabindra Kumar Sahoo, Secretary BDA. During Covid BDA put best efforts to convert the challenge to an opportunity. Not only services like Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) but also other services like online lease deed application, application for NOC & transfer of assets etc are amongst the hassle citizen centric services accessed online by citizens, Mr Sahoo added. It is noted that BDA’s online system has been appreciated and adapted by many other states in the recent past.

“The belief of citizens is very important for each employee of BDA. As per the vision of Hon’ble CM, we are focused on the 5T model of governance with concentrated effort on Transparency, Team Work & Technology ” added VC BDA Shri Sanjay Kumar. As the whole world is grilling with the impact of climate change, we as a city must prepare and plan enough for giving justice to the future generation by making the city of Bhubaneswar resilient. In days to come BDA shall focus more on envisaging a greener smart habitat with increased open spaces and adapting green energy.

On this occasion two students were felicitated for excellence in their education belonging to BDA team members. Harshita Kanungo got 93.6 % in class 10th from DAV Public School and is the daughter of Rebatikanta Kanungo, Assistant Engineer at BDA. Similarly Arpita Priyadarshani got 90.6% in class 10th from Guru Nakak Public School who is the daughter of Dhananjaya Parida, Assistant Officer at EE-Division 3.

On this occasion, BDA’s annual report was also released by VC BDA & Secretary BDA.