India Demolishes The Visitors On Day 2

By Shrey Siddharth



Day 2 of the second test in Chepauk clearly turned out to be India’s day. With a score of 300-7 overnight on a seemingly rank-turner track, Indian batsmen ensured a dominating start. Indian could add only 29 to the total as they were all-out for 329, with Rohit Sharma being the highest scorer for his magnificent 161 and Moeen Ali being the pick of the bowlers for his 4-128. Here are a few highlights from today’s play:-



Pant’s brutes the bowling attack:-

Rishabh Pant showed his character as he held his ground responsibly as the tailenders were getting dismissed and attacked the English spinners down the ground. He scored an unbeaten 58. He also showed his acrobatics on the field by producing 2 stunning catches to remove Pope and Leach.



Ashwin’s magical reign in Chepauk continues:-

Ashwin once again bowled fabulously in his home turf and bagged his 29th 5 wicket haul and became the first bowler to dismiss 200 left handers in tests after he got Stokes and Broad. He finisher with 5-43



Crowd being India’s 12th player:-

As we witnessed live crowds appearing in the stadium after one year, the atmosphere was simply electrifying in the stadium. The Chennai crowd backed the Indians with the familiar chants and mind blowing ovation every time a wicket fell or a boundary was scored. This filled the Indian captain and his team with excitement and charged them up.



Axar Patel got the dream wicket of Root as he got out attempting a sweep shot for 6 and he also dismissed Moeen Ali. Siraj picked his first wicket in the home soil with the very first delivery he bowled to dismiss Pope for 22. Ishant got 2 wickets. With Ashwin’s magic and useful contribution from the bowling unit, England were bundled out for 134.



After India walked out to bat, Shubman Gill was the only batsman who was dismissed for 14, LBW by Leach. At the end of the day India were 54-1, with Rohit and Pujara batting 25 and 7 respectively and a comprehensive lead of 249 runs.

Related