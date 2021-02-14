Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to conduct griha pravesh ritual

Bhopal : Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will conduct the ritual of griha pravesh of one lakh beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh under the pradhan Mantri Awas Yojan on February 16. The virtual programme of the Griha Pravesh Mahotsav will be held at Minto Hall from 11 am. Union Minister Shri Shah and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also hold a virtual dialogue with the beneficiaries.

This is the second major event of Griha Pravesh in such a large number in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Earlier, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had gifted new houses to 2 lakh beneficiaries of the state on September 12, 2020. All the houses under the scheme were constructed in Corona period in Madhya Pradesh. Over 3 lakh houses were constructed in Madhya Pradesh while overcoming the challenges of Corona.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target to provide housing to all the homeless families of the country by the year 2022. In order to achieve the target of “Housing for all 2022”, about 18 lakh rural families have been provided houses under this ambitious scheme in Madhya Pradesh. Those who benefited included families who did not have a home or were living in dilapidated houses. If the houses constructed under various schemes earlier are included, then Madhya Pradesh will be among the leading states in housing construction in the country.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries are given Rs one lakh 20 thousand in plain districts and Rs one lakh 30 thousand in remote and hilly areas, in the form of 100 percent grant in the form of installments based on the progress of house construction work. Along with the house, clean toilets are also constructed. Ujjwala yojana beneficiaries are provided with LPG gas connections. These beneficiaries are being provided with benefits of 27 government schemes such as social security pension scheme, ration card, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, organizing women of the family in the form of self-help groups under the State Rural Livelihoods Mission, in the name of Samriddha Paryavas Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh. This all-encompassing experiment is playing a major role in the all round development of the beneficiaries. Under the scheme, the funds get transferred automatically to their accounts on uploading GeoTag, photo through the Awas Soft app in four installments. Due to this, the beneficiary does not have to bother for the amount under the scheme.

Rs 12 hundred crores at the rate of Rs one lakh 20 thousand each is being transferred to the accounts of the one lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries who are being given entry to their new houses. The maximum time to complete the houses is 12 months, but these houses have been completed in a very short period of time during the challenging times of Covid-19 whereas the period of completion of houses at the national level is 114 days. This plan has transformed a disaster into an opportunity in real terms.