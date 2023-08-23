India creates history: Chandrayan-3 makes soft landing on Moon; PM Modi congratulates ISRO

India created history by reaching the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO accomplished the task of soft landing of its Lander module, Vikram on Lunar surface, just a few moments ago. With this achievement, India has taken a giant leap in the area of space research, by also becoming the first country to reach the south pole of the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Addressing the nation through video conferencing from South Africa, Mr Modi said, it is a historic day for India’s space sector and sounds the bugle for a developed India. The Prime Minister said, India had taken the pledge on earth and fulfilled it on the moon.

The Prime Minister said, it is a moment for the developed India and new energy. He said, when we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. Mr Modi remarked, this is the dawn of new India. He said, success belongs to all humanity and expressed confidence that the global south has the capability to achieve such a feat.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on 14th of last month. After successfully completing several stages during its 43-day journey, the Chandrayaan today landed on the Earth’s only satellite, the Moon.