The history is written India lands the moon with the historic touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the lunar surface. India is 4th country to land on Moon and first to land on south pole of Moon.

ISRO writes on X,

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ : Chandrayaan-3 Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon !. Congratulations, India!