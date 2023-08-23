Odisha: Lecturer taken in custody for writing exam for student

Odisha Police arrests a female lecturer for allegedly writing answers for a student, who was absent, during an examination. Such an incident reported from Luipa Degree College at Radho in Mayurbhanj district has now become the talk of the town.



The arrested lady lecturer has been identified as Tulika Asha. As per reports, the fourth semester of the Zoology department was held on July 27, 2023. One of the students was absent and could not appear for the semester.