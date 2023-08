Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik thanked the scientists of ISRO for successful landing of Chandrayaan3 near the South Pole of the moon. Calling it a tremendous scientific achievement for India, CM congratulated all the scientists and other experts involved in this historic project.

CM watched the landing of #Chandrayaan3 live on Television at Naveen Niwas. Secretary to CM (#5T) Shri V K Pandian was also present to witness the momentous occasion.