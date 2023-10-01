India condemns incident of stopping its diplomat from entering Gurdwara by non-local extremist elements in Scotland’s Glasgow

India condemned the incident of non-local extremist elements in Scotland’s Glasgow deliberately disrupting a planned interaction organised for the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami in a Gurudwara. The High Commission of India in London in a statement termed the incident as ‘disgraceful’.

The High Commission said that on Friday, three persons, all from areas outside Scotland, deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. The interaction was to discuss community and consular issues. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival.

The High Commission further said that it has reported the incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police.

The statement read that multiple community organisations including the organisers, comprising senior community leaders, and Committee members and a member of the Scottish Parliament, have formally regretted the incident and urged the authorities to take action against the culprits.