Embrace the Festivities in Style with Lifestyle’s Brand-New Pujo Collection, Curated by Mimi Chakraborty!

Bhubaneswar 29 September 2023: Elevating the festive spirit, Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion hub that’s epitome of style and sophistication, is excited to unveil its specially curated Pujo-themed festive range.

The stunning collection is a result of a collaboration with the fashion icon Mimi Chakraborty, renowned for her effortlessly chic and timeless elegance.

Capturing the spirit of the festivity, the new Pujo collection at Lifestyle promises to set new standards of glamour and sophistication for the season. It encapsulates the essence of tradition while embracing contemporary trends, with each piece reflecting Mimi’s signature style – Grace and glamour.

The new collection offers a mesmerizing range of outfits that cater to embrace the festival’s rich traditions. From intricately designed Kurta sets in modern silhouettes to fusion ensembles that are contemporary, this collection has it all. Expect vibrant colors, exquisite embroidery, and the finest craftsmanship in every piece.

The Festive Edit

Womenswear: The Tropical Jaipur Print Collection offers comfortable, elegant options with intricate patterns and vibrant hues, with easy-to-wear separates and sets for daytime celebrations. Adding a modern twist, the abstract modern blown-out florals infuse a fresh and stylish dimension into this collection, catering to those seeking a contemporary edge.

On the other hand, the Red and White Story Collection is designed for formal Pujo moments, symbolizing purity, and devotion. It features floral prints in Chanderi and Brocade, reflecting the attention to detail associated with Durga Pujo.

Inspired by Banarasi and Mughal styles, the collection includes rich brocade dupattas paired with Chanderi kurtas and intricately embroidered floor-length kurtas. The collection also features silhouettes adorned with intricate embroidery on handwoven silk fabrics.

Menswear: The men’s collection combines tradition and modernity, offering a stylish range of kurtas and jackets. The kurta collection comes in a burst of colors, in tie-dye geometric prints for a bohemian touch, classic silver stripes, contemporary digital prints, and intricate hand embroidery. To add a touch of luxury, choose from a Mokaish kurta or dotted gold kurtas, perfect for celebratory occasions.

In addition to kurtas, the collection of jackets complements the festive attire. Gold sequined jackets add a dash of glamour and shine, perfect for elevating the look during special events. Geometric and wave-printed jackets add a modern artistic touch. For a vibrant and eye-catching look, head for Floral-printed jackets.

But that’s not all! Explore the latest makeup trends with complimentary makeover sessions from top beauty brands as part of the on-going beauty makeover carnival at all Lifestyle stores.

Ms. Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President & Head, Marketing, Lifestyle, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to present the Pujo Collection in collaboration with the renowned fashion icon, Mimi Chakraborty. Our latest festive collection exudes the vibrant essence of Pujo with its vivid colors and contemporary designs, encouraging fashion enthusiasts to elevate their style. We warmly invite all our valued customers to explore the Pujo range accessible at both our physical stores and online.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Mimi Chakraborty said, “Partnering with Lifestyle is always a delight. This collaboration pushes the boundaries of style and assures to enhance one’s fashion statement throughout the Pujo celebrations, making it the perfect pick for today’s fashion-savvy consumers”.



Elevate your shopping adventure with the exciting offers at Lifestyle! Shop for Rs. 5,000 and you can avail BOAT Bluetooth Speaker for just Rs. 1159. For those who spend Rs. 10,000, we are offering Borosil 27 pc. Dinner set for just Rs. 2100.Get a 10% instant discount on purchases over Rs. 7,500 with ICICI Credit Cards and receive cashback of up to 750 INR when you shop for a minimum of 2,999 INR using Paytm. (*T&C apply)