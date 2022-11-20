India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui

India defeated hosts New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 cricket match, at Bay Oval ground in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the visitors posted a big score of 191 for six wickets in stipulated 20 overs, riding on Surya Kumar Yadav’s unbeaten 111 runs off 51 balls. For hosts, Tim Southee took a hat-trick in the last over while Lockie Ferguson also picked up two wickets.

Chasing the target, New Zealand were bowled out for 126 runs in 18.5 overs. For India, Deepak Hooda scalped four wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first.

With this win, India are leading by 1-0 in the three-match series.

The opener of three-match T20 International, in Wellington was abandoned due to rain without a single ball bowled on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the ODI team while Hardik Pandya is the captain of the T20 team. The third T20 will be played at McLean Park, Napier tomorrow.