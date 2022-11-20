Vice President reaches Doha to represent India at inauguration of FIFA World Cup

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Doha on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit to Qatar to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multifaceted partnership extending to areas of trade, security, defence, health, education, among others. In the last financial year, bilateral trade has crossed 15 billion US dollar. Next year, both countries will celebrate 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations.

During his visit, the Vice President will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Amir Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on 29th of last month and and conveyed his best wishes for the successful conduct of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be played from 20th November to 18th of December.