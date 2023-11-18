India and Maldives Seek Solutions on Indian Military Presence, Request for Withdrawal Raised

In a significant diplomatic development, India and the Maldives engaged in discussions aimed at finding viable solutions concerning the utilization of Indian military assets by the Maldives, which are deemed beneficial for the interests of the Maldivian populace. This came to light following a meeting between Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the newly appointed Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male, where pressing matters regarding Indian military platforms in the Maldives were deliberated upon.

Privileged to call on President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

Conveyed greetings from Hon’ble PM @NarendraModi and reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthen the substantive bilateral cooperation and robust people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/nFa95QD9ES — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 18, 2023

Minister Rijiju, who recently attended President Muizzu’s inauguration ceremony, had a crucial meeting at Muizzu’s office. The discussions centered on the continued usage of Indian military assets by the Maldives, with both sides expressing willingness to explore feasible resolutions to address this matter.

An official statement released by the Maldivian president’s office disclosed that President Muizzu formally made a request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives during the meeting. This request comes in the wake of Muizzu being perceived as a leader inclined towards fostering relations with China, marking a significant shift in the Maldives’ foreign policy dynamics.

The dialogue between Rijiju and Muizzu underscores the complexities in regional geopolitics and the evolving dynamics of strategic alliances in the Indian Ocean region. The request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel signals a potential shift in the military cooperation between India and the Maldives, prompting a need for nuanced discussions and negotiations to address the concerns of both nations.

The outcome of these discussions and the future status of Indian military presence in the Maldives remain pivotal in shaping the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with the focus now turning towards seeking amicable solutions through dialogue and diplomatic channels.