Tata Steel Run-a-thon fever grips Joda town

Joda : Run-a-thon fever has engulfed Joda town in Keonjhar district of Odisha as the valley town is going to witness the first-ever professional run of international standard.

The event is scheduled to be held at Central Playground, Joda, on November 26. As many as 4000 runners are expected to participate in the high-octane event.

Professional runners, fitness freaks, and school students are seen every morning and evening practicing at Central Playground and VT Centre Ground to enhance their performance in the run.

Morning-walker groups are also not far behind. They too are gearing up themselves to hit the run route to show their fitness.

With hoardings, banners, and posters dotted across the town, the event has now become a talking point in the region.

The theme of the event is ‘Run for a Greener Tomorrow,’ and runners from across the country are expected to demonstrate their commitment to a healthy and green future.

The event will be held in three categories: 10 KM and 7 KM run for men and women (15 years and above), 5 KM run for boys and girls (under the age of 16 years), and 2 KM run for Persons with special abilities.

The total prize money to be won in various categories is five lakh sixty-seven thousand rupees (Rs 5, 67,000/-).

Tata Steel, towards its commitment to nature, will plant a sapling for each participant. Registrations are open for Joda Run-a-thon and will close on November 19, 2023.

For online registration, participants can log on to tatasteelruns.com and Offline registrations can also be done at Central Playground, Joda, and the desk is open till November 19, 2023.