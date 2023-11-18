KIIT-KISS Athletes Shine In National & International Meets

Bhubaneswar : In a resounding display of sporting prowess, athletes from KIIT and KISS have clinched several medals in national and international events this year including in the Asian Games.

Players from KIIT-KISS have won a staggering 24 medals at the National Games 2023, securing 8 Gold, 5 Silver, and 11 Bronze medals. Among the victors are 14 students from KIIT, who not only represented India at the Asian Games 2023 but also claimed medals, showcasing their prowess on a global platform.

The institutions have also seen the rise of 15 Olympians, 2 Para Olympians, and over 5,000 athletes excelling from state to international levels.

Moreover, 18 students from various universities in Odisha, including 14 from KIIT, participated in the World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China, where two KIIT students clinched bronze medals, further cementing the institution’s global sporting footprint. A total of 52 athletes in 17 events were represented in the National Games from KIIT-KISS, Odisha, and 24 of them won medals.

Congratulating the athletes for their stellar performance Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, KIIT and KISS has unmatched sports infrastructure among both public and private universities, have emerged as beacons of change, extending support to athletes within and beyond the state’s borders. The proactive approach of the organization to addressing athletes’ concerns before governmental intervention has earned them praise and recognition. He also extended gratitude to the Odisha CM for his relentless efforts in bolstering sports in Odisha.

The holistic approach of KIIT-KISS, combining sports excellence with academic facilities, has enabled talented individuals to flourish in their respective fields, emphasizing the institutions’ commitment to nurturing all-rounded individuals.