TPCODL Redefines Employee Care with Retirement Planning Program: ‘Souhardya’ Workshop Sets New Standards for a Secure Future

Bhubaneswar, November 18, 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is setting new benchmarks in employees’ care through its innovative Comprehensive Retirement Planning Program.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enduring values, TPCODL organized a workshop, titled ‘Souhardya,’ at the Management Development Centre, Bhubaneswar, exclusively tailored for employees set to retire by March 2024. Esteemed experts viz. Satya Narayan Sahu (Director – Lotus Mint Advisors Pvt. Ltd.) and Bibhuti Bhusan Dash (Founder cum Director – Lotus Mint Advisors Pvt. Ltd.) shared invaluable insights on post-retirement financial planning and empowering attendees for a secure future.

The Comprehensive Retirement Planning Program, titled “Empowering Employees for a Secure Future,” epitomizes TPCODL’s commitment to employee well-being. It equips retirees with crucial information on financial planning, tax optimization, wellness, and documentation.

The session covered critical themes such as efficient management of retirement savings, guidance for maximizing returns and minimizing tax obligations, tips and resources for sustaining physical and mental wellness post-retirement and support with essential documentation and paperwork for a smooth retirement benefits disbursement.