India achieves milestone of 101 Million Cubic Meters per Day of gas production

India has achieved the milestone of 101 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day of gas production.

In a tweet, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, the feat reflects the untiring efforts of India’s energy soldiers and the impact of policy reforms. He said, it is a significant step towards becoming a gas-based economy.

Mr Puri said, since India imports about 50 per cent of its natural gas requirement, enhanced gas production within the country will reduce import dependence. He added that it will bolster efforts towards a sustainable, affordable, and secure energy future for Indian citizens.