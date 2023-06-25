Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today and briefed him about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur.

In a tweet, the Manipur Chief Minister said that under Home Minister’s close supervision, the State and Central government have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week.

There has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June. He said Mr Shah has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur.

The Home Minister advised Manipur government to strengthen work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of stakeholders in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State.