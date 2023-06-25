Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh star in Kotak’s Pan-India Multimedia Campaign to promote ActivMoney

Mumbai : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/ “Kotak”) today announced the launch of its pan-India multimedia campaign led by TV, Digital, Print, Outdoor, Cinemas as well as Social media, for its marquee offering, ActivMoney. Featuring cinema superstars, Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh the ad campaign highlights benefits of ActivMoney that offers Fixed Deposit (FD) wala interest up to 7%* p.a. for deposits up to 180 days, and the flexibility to access funds anytime without any penalty.

According to RBI data, as of March 2023**, the cumulative Savings Account deposit of all scheduled commercial banks in India is Rs 62.9 lakh crore that earns an industry average of 3.5% interest p.a., as against other instruments like Fixed Deposit, Liquid Funds etc. which gives them higher interest for a duration of six months to one year. ActivMoney spruces up interest income on the savings account with interest up to 7%* p.a. for deposits up to 180 days as well as no premature withdrawal charges which otherwise are applicable to a Fixed Deposit, thereby offering the customer the best of both worlds.

The TVC features a debate between Ranveer and Keerthy as a couple, who are equally involved in financial decision-making and actively voice their financial needs. They however, find it overwhelming to choose a savings account that meets the needs of both the partners. The debate is effectively settled by ActivMoney, which offers FD wala interest and the freedom to access funds whenever needed without incurring any fees. Through ActivMoney they get added flexibility, without having to pay any penalty; ease of access as well as save for emergencies.

Conceptualised and created by Cartwheel Creative Consultancy, the ad campaign will be seen across Print, Outdoor, TV, Digital, Cinemas, and Social media platforms.

Rohit Bhasin, President, Retail Liabilities Product and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Kotak’s ActivMoney meets the needs of every customer who wants to earn higher returns on their investments while retaining the freedom to access money as and when required. With the help of ActivMoney, customers can earn better interest on their savings. Our advertising campaign starring Ranveer and Keerthy conveys our message and emphasises how Kotak is offering products that meet needs of every household.”

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Loyalty, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our ActivMoney campaign is a multimedia campaign led by TV and a high decibel presence across digital, print, outdoor and social media, covering our key markets pan-India. It’s a riveting action film, featuring the fresh pairing of superstars Ranveer Singh & Keerthy Suresh. The film also showcases the collaboration between a leading Indian ad filmmaker, Rajesh Saathi, a renowned international action director Florian Hotz, top set designer Rupin Suchak, and ace cinematographer, Manikandan. The film has a sound track reminiscent of 70s Bollywood, featuring ‘trumpet king’ Kishore Sodha. The film creatively represents a modern Indian couple who discuss all important decisions at home including that of finances. Over-the-top, high voltage action scenes inject excitement into what is otherwise seen as a mundane banking decision.”