Third Infrastructure Working Group Meeting to take place in Rishikesh from June 26-28, 2023

The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled to take place in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, from 26th to 28th June 2023. Total 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations will participate in the meeting to further the discussions on the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency and follow up on the discussions held during the second IWG meeting held in March 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment. The outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities and promote Infrastructure Development.

In the third IWG meeting, substantive progress will be discussed towards the various workstreams of the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable”, along with other priorities.

During the three-day meetings, various official meetings and cultural programmes have been planned for the delegates. In addition to the formal discussions, the delegates will experience Rishikesh’s rich culture and beautiful landscapes. The Presidency has also arranged an excursion for the delegates on the afternoon of 28th June.

On the sidelines of the IWG meetings, two side events have also been planned. On 26th June, the “High-Level Seminar on Roadmap to Sustainable Cities” is being organized in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The discussions across the three sessions will allow G20 decision-makers to hear key challenges, from climate change to infrastructure resiliency, fast urbanization, and inclusiveness, along with exploring the role of technology, Infratech and digitization. The delegates will also learn from a unique perspective in launching one of the world’s most ambitious new city developmentNUSANTARA in Indonesia. Many International and national experts are joining the discussion.

On 27th June, “A Roundtable on Making India an MRO Hub” is scheduled with an agenda to discuss opportunities that India has to offer in the MRO space.

The delegates will also be hosted for “Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad’ (Conversation over Dinner) to provide an opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and relish the local cuisines. The Presidency has also planned a “Yoga Retreat” on 26th June 2023 for the delegates to experience.