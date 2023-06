Bhubaneswar: Odisha records 27.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours; Deogarh records highest 106.3 mm rainfall. IMD issues orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for 13 #Odisha districts- Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar.